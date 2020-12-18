Man on probation charged by police with Bridgeton break-in

BRIDGETON, N.C. (WITN) - Police say they’ve caught up with a man who they believe broke into a home and stole a couple of safes.

Bridgeton Police say that Daniel Fuller, 32, of Bridgeton, broke into a home on C Street in the town on December 11th.

Investigators say that two safes were stolen that had money, car titles, financial documents, and other personal papers inside.

Officials say on Thursday, officers alongside an officer with the state probation office searched a home on Bernhurst Road. There they say they found the stolen items along with marijuana, drug paraphernalia, drug scales, a stolen credit card, and stolen personal identification documents.

Fuller is charged with breaking and entering, larceny, safe cracking, possession of stolen goods, possession of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia possession.

We’re told his probation was revoked, and he was placed in the Craven County Jail under an $80,000.00 bond.

