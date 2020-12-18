Advertisement

Man on probation charged by police with Bridgeton break-in

Daniel Fuller
Daniel Fuller(Bridgeton Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 2:43 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGETON, N.C. (WITN) - Police say they’ve caught up with a man who they believe broke into a home and stole a couple of safes.

Bridgeton Police say that Daniel Fuller, 32, of Bridgeton, broke into a home on C Street in the town on December 11th.

Investigators say that two safes were stolen that had money, car titles, financial documents, and other personal papers inside.

Officials say on Thursday, officers alongside an officer with the state probation office searched a home on Bernhurst Road. There they say they found the stolen items along with marijuana, drug paraphernalia, drug scales, a stolen credit card, and stolen personal identification documents.

Fuller is charged with breaking and entering, larceny, safe cracking, possession of stolen goods, possession of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia possession.

We’re told his probation was revoked, and he was placed in the Craven County Jail under an $80,000.00 bond.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right, Talon, Kennisyn, Brayden Everette
Family mourns two children after car crash
Washington man changing tire killed by hit & run driver
This map was last updated on December 8th.
COVID-19: Single-day cases soar past 8,000 in North Carolina; Pitt County surpasses 10,000 total cases
Teen charged with murder in death of Angela Isner.
Teenager charged with murder in the death of Beaufort County woman
The Kinston hospital received its first batch of the vaccine Thursday morning.
Four area hospitals receive vaccine as staff getting shots this afternoon

Latest News

"Unite Against Racism" mural in Greenville ready for viewing
“Unite Against Racism” mural in Greenville ready for viewing
Man offers $2,500 reward to find person who killed his roommate in a hit-and-run
Man offers $2,500 reward to find person who killed his roommate in a hit-and-run near Washington
West Craven High School athletes special holiday project
West Craven High School athletes fundraiser spreads holiday cheer
Preparing for another challenging semester
Preparing for another challenging semester
Farmville family receives late veteran’s high school diploma
Farmville family receives late veteran’s high school diploma