Look At Those Lights choices for Friday 12/18

By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 7:12 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - “Look At Those Lights” is back for Christmas 2020! Watch the video and then answer our poll question, telling us which display you prefer.

CHOICE NUMBER 1 is on Kathleen Drive in Greenville. The center of the light display is a nativity with baby Jesus in the manger. The home has icicle lights lining the front and you are greeted by Santa and Mrs. Claus at the front door. There are several deer in the yard and you can also see Santa riding in his sleigh delivering presents.

CHOICE NUMBER 2 is from Pinetown in Beaufort County. The home is located off of Free Union Church Road. This home will definitely get your attention. They have over 60 inflatable Christmas displays. The family tells us their favorite is Santa riding in a hot air balloon and the unicorn. There is also a huge Christmas tree in the front yard.

WITN’s Look at Those Lights is sponsored by Crab Pot Christmas Trees.

