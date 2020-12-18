Advertisement

Greenville travel agency collecting toys for Ronald McDonald House

By Liz Bateson
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 7:54 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - You might not have been able to go on your dream vacation this year, but Greenville travel agency Dudley’s Dream Vacations is still hard at work.

CEO Keith Dudley says they’re focusing their efforts on giving back this time of year. They are launching “Christmas Smiles,” an operation to collect as many toys as they can this holiday season for the Ronald McDonald House of Eastern North Carolina.

The Ronald McDonald House provides a temporary home for families of seriously sick or injured children receiving treatment from local hospitals.

Dudley says family is at the heart of his business, which is why they wanted to host the toy drive.

You can drop off new, unwrapped toys at Health-Pro Homecare Services at 408 West Arlington Boulevard, Suite 101-C between 8:30 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday- Friday. If you would like to drop off a toy after hours, call or text (252) 379-8508.

Monetary donation are also welcome. The toy drive runs until December 22.

