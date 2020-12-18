Greenville Fire Rescue taking part in trench training

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -With all of the new construction happening in Greenville, several members of the city’s fire department were involved in a special training Thursday.

The trench rescue drills will help teams learn how to rescue victims if there is a collapse at a construction site.

The 18 firefighters who took part learned about soil composition, how to evaluate a possible cave-in and how to stabilize an area.

Crews were able to train in a real trench and they simulated a collapse and rescue.

The training will continue Friday and is being done in conjunction with Spec Rescue International.

