Greenville Fire Rescue taking part in trench training
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 8:21 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -With all of the new construction happening in Greenville, several members of the city’s fire department were involved in a special training Thursday.
The trench rescue drills will help teams learn how to rescue victims if there is a collapse at a construction site.
The 18 firefighters who took part learned about soil composition, how to evaluate a possible cave-in and how to stabilize an area.
Crews were able to train in a real trench and they simulated a collapse and rescue.
The training will continue Friday and is being done in conjunction with Spec Rescue International.
