Extended road construction halt for the holidays starts Friday

(Courtesy image)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 9:16 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) -Although the public is being asked to stay close to home and restrict traveling in North Carolina over the upcoming holiday period because of the continual increase in COVID-19 cases, for those who do hit the road, the N.C. Department of Transportation says some road projects will be halted.

The department is not allowing any lane closures on projects along interstates, U.S. and key N.C. routes from December 18th until the evening of the Tuesday after Christmas. Lanes will also be kept open from 7 a.m. on Dec. 31 until 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 5.

There are some exceptions where construction conditions make it unsafe to open all lanes, such as where highways are being rebuilt or widened, or where a new bridge may be going in place. And construction work that does not affect the travel lanes can take place during those periods.

Travel updates on construction projects and incidents such as a crash that can affect a trip can be found 24 hours a day by going to DriveNC.gov. It provides the status of roads by route, county or region.

