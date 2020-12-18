Advertisement

Dentist accused of breaking teeth in fraud scheme in Wis.

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 3:28 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Wisconsin dentist is accused of damaging his patients’ teeth so that he could bill insurance companies for crown procedures.

Scott Charmoli, 60, of Grafton, was charged Tuesday in federal court with eight counts of health care fraud and two counts of false statements. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Charmoli is accused of falsely telling patients that they needed crowns and then using his drill to break off parts their teeth during the procedure. Charmoli submitted X-rays and photographs of the chipped teeth to insurance companies to obtain coverage for the crowns, the indictment says.

Authorities say Charmoli performed more than $2 million worth of crown procedures between January 2018 and August 2019.

Charmoli’s attorney, Nila Robinson, did not immediately respond to an email message left Thursday by The Associated Press.

An arraignment and plea hearing are scheduled for Dec. 30.

“The Justice Department focuses on prosecuting health care fraud not only to protect health care funds but also to protect patients who entrust their well being to providers,” U.S. Attorney Matthew Krueger said in a statement.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right, Talon, Kennisyn, Brayden Everette
Family mourns two children after car crash
Washington man changing tire killed by hit & run driver
This map was last updated on December 8th.
COVID-19: Single-day cases soar past 8,000 in North Carolina; Pitt County surpasses 10,000 total cases
Teen charged with murder in death of Angela Isner.
Teenager charged with murder in the death of Beaufort County woman
The Kinston hospital received its first batch of the vaccine Thursday morning.
Four area hospitals receive vaccine as staff getting shots this afternoon

Latest News

"Unite Against Racism" mural in Greenville ready for viewing
“Unite Against Racism” mural in Greenville ready for viewing
Man offers $2,500 reward to find person who killed his roommate in a hit-and-run
Man offers $2,500 reward to find person who killed his roommate in a hit-and-run near Washington
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky talks during a news conference Tuesday, Dec....
Congress averts shutdown; fight continues over pandemic aid, stimulus checks
West Craven High School athletes special holiday project
West Craven High School athletes fundraiser spreads holiday cheer
Preparing for another challenging semester
Preparing for another challenging semester