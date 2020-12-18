Advertisement

COVID-19 strikes 37 North Carolina Highway Patrol cadets

By Dave Jordan
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 6:44 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) -A spokesman for the North Carolina State Highway Patrol says 37 of the 50 cadets who just graduated from the training academy have tested positive for COVID-19.

Sgt. Christopher Knox told The News & Observer of Raleigh that in addition to the cadets, two staff members also tested positive.

Knox says only four of the cadets showed symptoms, and the entire class was able to graduate on Friday.

Knox says he doesn’t know what led to the outbreak, and he didn’t say when the outbreak first happened.

