Congressman Murphy gets COVID-19 vaccine

Congressman Greg Murphy receives the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday in Washington, D.C.
Congressman Greg Murphy receives the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday in Washington, D.C.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WITN) - Congressman Greg Murphy received the COVID-19 vaccine this afternoon.

Dr. Murphy, who is a practicing surgeon, told us just this afternoon that he wanted to lead by example.

Murphy says he has studied the pandemic since January and knows that the vaccine marks a positive turning point.

He’s now encouraging everyone to get vaccinated when the opportunity arises.

“I encourage everyone to take the vaccine when they get the opportunity to do so. Until then, please continue to wear a mask and practice social distancing when in public,” Murphy said.

