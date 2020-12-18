Christmas comes early for some students in Ayden who got to Shop with a Cop

AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - Christmas came a week early for some local kids, thanks to an Eastern Carolina Police Department.

The Ayden Police Department continued its annual Shop with a Cop tradition at a Greenville Walmart Thursday.

Nearly a dozen kids enjoyed a $400 shopping spree each. Police officers and staff from Ayden Elementary School helped the children pick out clothing, coats, shoes, and course toys.

Officers say it’s a fun way to connect with the kids and build trust in the community.

Ayden Police Cpl. Jenny Clark said, “A lot of kids don’t have positive interactions with the police, so we give them that positive connection and see that we’re here to help them and to do nice things for them.”

The Shop with a Cop tradition continues because of community donations every year.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.