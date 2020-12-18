Advertisement

Christmas comes early for some students in Ayden who got to Shop with a Cop

By Sharon Johnson
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 8:39 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - Christmas came a week early for some local kids, thanks to an Eastern Carolina Police Department.

The Ayden Police Department continued its annual Shop with a Cop tradition at a Greenville Walmart Thursday.

Nearly a dozen kids enjoyed a $400 shopping spree each. Police officers and staff from Ayden Elementary School helped the children pick out clothing, coats, shoes, and course toys.

Officers say it’s a fun way to connect with the kids and build trust in the community.

Ayden Police Cpl. Jenny Clark said, “A lot of kids don’t have positive interactions with the police, so we give them that positive connection and see that we’re here to help them and to do nice things for them.”

The Shop with a Cop tradition continues because of community donations every year.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right, Talon, Kennisyn, Brayden Everette
Family mourns two children after car crash
Washington man changing tire killed by hit & run driver
Teen charged with murder in death of Angela Isner.
Teenager charged with murder in the death of Beaufort County woman
Alexander Pridgen mugshot
Greenville man indicted on vandalism charges during George Floyd protest
The Kinston hospital received its first batch of the vaccine Thursday morning.
Four area hospitals receive vaccine as staff getting shots this afternoon

Latest News

Jim Howard WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s Forecast: Sunshine returns; Chilly regardless
Weather Authority Forecast for Friday, December 18th
Weather Authority Forecast for Friday, December 18th
Greenville firefighters donate thousands of toys during Operation Santa Claus
Greenville firefighters donate thousands of toys during Operation Santa Claus
Dr. Philip Rogers named new chancellor at ECU
Dr. Philip Rogers named new chancellor at ECU
Two ENC school districts among those taking part in COVID-19 testing pilot program