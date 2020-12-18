Advertisement

Camp Lejeune Marine awarded for saving life of fellow Marine

Corporal Wesley D. Smith receives Navy Commendation Medal
Corporal Wesley D. Smith receives Navy Commendation Medal(Camp Lejeune)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN) - A Marine from Golf Company, 2nd Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment received a Navy Commendation Medal at Camp Lejeune for performing lifesaving actions on a fellow Marine in early November.

Corporal Wesley D. Smith was at his home when a neighbor alerted him that her husband needed urgent assistance.

Upon arriving at the neighbors’ home, Cpl. Smith quickly assessed his fellow Marine’s unconscious state and began administering cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

“Once I realized something was wrong, my adrenaline began to rush. It was easy to rely on my Marine Corps training to assist a fellow Marine in trouble,” said Smith.

After restoring his neighbor’s breathing, Smith then proceeded to video-call his battalion’s medical officer, Navy Lieutenant Junior Grade Louis Perez, for additional medical guidance.

When EMS arrived, Cpl. Smith helped the first responders get his neighbor out of the home and loaded into the ambulance. Medical officials say had Cpl. Smith not intervened, his neighbor likely would have passed away that night.

Lt. Col. Doug Bahrns, battalion commander said, “I’m so unbelievably proud of Cpl. Smith. As Marines, taking care of each other is in our blood. We depend on each other in the worst of times, and when Cpl. Smith was called upon to help a fellow Marine, he acted without hesitation. Cpl. Smith epitomizes the best qualities of what it means to be a Marine and a noncommissioned officer, and we should all strive to emulate his actions.”

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right, Talon, Kennisyn, Brayden Everette
Family mourns two children after car crash
Washington man changing tire killed by hit & run driver
This map was last updated on December 8th.
COVID-19: Single-day cases soar past 8,000 in North Carolina; Pitt County surpasses 10,000 total cases
Teen charged with murder in death of Angela Isner.
Teenager charged with murder in the death of Beaufort County woman
The Kinston hospital received its first batch of the vaccine Thursday morning.
Four area hospitals receive vaccine as staff getting shots this afternoon

Latest News

"Unite Against Racism" mural in Greenville ready for viewing
“Unite Against Racism” mural in Greenville ready for viewing
Man offers $2,500 reward to find person who killed his roommate in a hit-and-run
Man offers $2,500 reward to find person who killed his roommate in a hit-and-run near Washington
West Craven High School athletes special holiday project
West Craven High School athletes fundraiser spreads holiday cheer
Preparing for another challenging semester
Preparing for another challenging semester
Farmville family receives late veteran’s high school diploma
Farmville family receives late veteran’s high school diploma