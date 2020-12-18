Advertisement

Bailey, Tar Heels women cruise past No. 18 Orange 92-68

Syracuse at UNC Basketball
Syracuse at UNC Basketball(WITN Sports)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 11:55 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Janelle Bailey scored 25 points and North Carolina ran away from No. 18 Syracuse 92-68 on Thursday night.

Petra Holesinska added 21 points for the Tar Heels (6-2, 1-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), who lost their first two league games on the road by a total of seven points. Deja Kelly scored 22 points and had eight assists.

Emily Engstler scored 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, and Kamilla Cardoso added 11 points and 13 boards, her first double-double, for the Orange (4-1, 1-1). Kiara Fisher also had 11 points, a career high as the Syracuse bench played extensive minutes.

North Carolina outscored Syracuse 21-9 in the first period and 24-15 in the third to control the game.

Bailey scored the first six points of the game as the Tar Heels led 9-0. When Alyssa Ustby hit her second third, the lead was 12 and Syracuse was never within single digits the rest of the way.

The Orange went 3 of 18 from the field (17%) in the first quarter and never really found their shooting touch. They finished 9 of 36 from 3-point range (25%) and finished the game shooting 29%.

For the first time this season, North Carolina’s bench was outscored, 35-26. Syracuse was only allowing 52 points so far this season but the Tar Heels went over 90 for the fifth time.

__

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right, Talon, Kennisyn, Brayden Everette
Family mourns two children after car crash
Washington man changing tire killed by hit & run driver
Teen charged with murder in death of Angela Isner.
Teenager charged with murder in the death of Beaufort County woman
Alexander Pridgen mugshot
Greenville man indicted on vandalism charges during George Floyd protest
The Kinston hospital received its first batch of the vaccine Thursday morning.
Four area hospitals receive vaccine as staff getting shots this afternoon

Latest News

LaMelo Ball
Hornets beat Magic in Thursday night NBA Preseason action
Saint Louis guard Javonte Perkins (3) tries to keep possession of the ball with pressure from...
Saint Louis pulls away in second half to beat NC State, 80-69
Wake Forest's Christina Morra (23) and North Carolina State's Jakia Brown-Turner (11) go after...
No. 4 NC State women beat Wake Forest 79-65 with fast start
Duke's Matthew Hurt (21) celebrates after a big play during the second half of an NCAA college...
No. 21 Duke wins 75-65 at Notre Dame in ACC opener