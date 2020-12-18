$5,000 reward offered for information in deadly Jacksonville shooting

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Jacksonville Police say there is now a $5,000 reward being offered for information in the deadly shooting of Lamar Johnson the day before Thanksgiving.

Police say detectives are seeking information from additional witnesses and information from anyone who may have been in the area the night of the shooting.

On Wednesday, November 25th at approximately 11:29 pm, Jacksonville Police responded to a report of a shooting in the parking lot of The Reserve Apartments complex, 100 Talon Dr.

Officers found Johnson lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound.

Jacksonville Public Safety first responders immediately began life-saving measures, however, Johnson was pronounced dead on the scene.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective John Clukey at 910-938-6409 or jclukey@jacksonvillenc.gov or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.