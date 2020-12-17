Washington man changing tire killed by hit & run driver

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Troopers are hoping you can help them find the driver of a pickup truck that struck and killed a Washington man as he was changing his tire.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. Thursday on Dan Taylor Road in Beaufort County.

The Highway Patrol says 33-year-old Phillip Barbour was killed.

Witnesses say it was a dark Chevrolet or GMC pickup truck that struck Barbour. The truck was last seen heading south on Corsica Road.

Anyone with information on this deadly hit & run should call the Highway Patrol at 919-733-3861 or *HP.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.