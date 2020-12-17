Advertisement

‘Shanty land:’ Mich. restaurant invites customers to bring tents for winter outdoor eating

By WXMI Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 3:54 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MIDDLEVILLE, Mich. (WXMI) - With the weather getting colder and coronavirus infections on the rise, a family-owned restaurant in Michigan has found a creative solution for warm and safe outdoor seating.

“I am just super excited that we are kind of back to normal,” Kim Campbell, the owner of Sand Bar and Grill, said.

In their parking lot, they have set up what they are calling “shanty land.”

“When we had to close everything down, we noticed that people just started coming out here, having drinks,” Campbell said. “Then it turned into them eating their to-go food out here.”

Realizing customers were spending hours in front of their giant outdoor fireplace after picking up to-go orders, the restaurant considered ways to expand their outdoor accommodations.

“So, we thought, how can we make this into a winter lodge-type place, where people can actually get together and have dinner without worrying about breaking the rules or being exposed to something,” Campbell said.

Anyone is invited to bring their own ice shanty to the lot or, for a small fee, they can rent one of three shanties the restaurant has available.

The family has been in the restaurant business for a decade and say this year they’ve gotten used to creative problem-solving.

“This is one of those businesses that if it’s not going perfect, there’s always something you can do to adjust it,” Campbell said. “Find a way to serve people.”

The people they serve have become like family, they say, growing even closer through this difficult year.

“All of our regulars are so supportive,” Brandi James, the restaurant’s general manager, said. “That’s who we’re kind of trying to get back here: the people that keep us afloat in winter.”

If all goes well, they plan to bring shanty land back next year.

