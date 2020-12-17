Advertisement

Section of West First Street to temporarily close again Saturday for viewing street art mural

Greenville "Unite Against Racism" street mural nears completion
Greenville "Unite Against Racism" street mural nears completion(WITN)
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 9:01 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The “Unite Against Racism” mural on West First Street is nearing completion, and plans are in the works to allow visitors to see the artwork. To make viewing safe, a section of the street will close again this weekend to allow the public a safe opportunity to view the artwork.

According to city leaders, a section of West First Street will close temporarily starting Saturday, December 19, at noon. The section of the street will reopen on Sunday, December 20, at noon.

Detours will also be posted. The detour for vehicles traveling East on First Street will be South on Washington Street, then East on Second Street before heading West on Reade Street.

The detour for motorists traveling West will consist of traveling North on Cotanche Street, West on Second Street, and South on Washington Street.

