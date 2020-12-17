Police: Man rejected by Army shot at Greensboro recruitment center

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) - Authorities say a North Carolina man shot at an Army recruiting station after being rejected from joining the Armed Forces branch.

James Cooper faces several charges, including six counts of assault. An Army spokeswoman told The News & Observer that no one was wounded during the shooting, though the gunfire damaged the building’s entrance.

Greensboro police say 36-year-old Cooper was arrested at the scene Monday and also had “several orders for arrest related to previous charges.” Army officials say Cooper had applied to join the Army but was disqualified. It’s unclear why he was rejected.

It’s also unclear whether Cooper has an attorney.

