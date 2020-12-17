Advertisement

Police: Man rejected by Army shot at Greensboro recruitment center

shooting
shooting(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 8:05 AM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) - Authorities say a North Carolina man shot at an Army recruiting station after being rejected from joining the Armed Forces branch.

James Cooper faces several charges, including six counts of assault. An Army spokeswoman told The News & Observer that no one was wounded during the shooting, though the gunfire damaged the building’s entrance.

Greensboro police say 36-year-old Cooper was arrested at the scene Monday and also had “several orders for arrest related to previous charges.” Army officials say Cooper had applied to join the Army but was disqualified. It’s unclear why he was rejected.

It’s also unclear whether Cooper has an attorney.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An overnight fire destroyed this Washington bakery on Wednesday.
Washington bakery destroyed in early morning fire
Teen charged with murder in death of Angela Isner.
Teenager charged with murder in the death of Beaufort County woman
Alex Faulkner mugshot
Williamston man arrested in connection to multiple gas station robberies
Sen. Bob Steinburg
Eastern Carolina senator OK with suspending civil liberties in wake of Trump’s defeat
Dr. Roy Everett got his COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday afternoon.
CarolinaEast Medical Center gives out first vaccine

Latest News

Jones County Salvation Army brings Christmas Cheer through annual toy drive
Salvation Army spreading much-needed Christmas cheer in annual toy drive
The Kinston hospital received its first batch of the vaccine Thursday morning.
Four area hospitals receive vaccine as staff getting shots this afternoon
This map was last updated on December 8th.
COVID-19: Deaths top 6,000 in North Carolina; 5 more die in Pitt County
Weather Authority Chief Meteorologist Matt Engelbrecht
Matt’s Forecast: More sun and a little warmer on Friday
Washington man changing tire killed by hit & run driver