Pitt County Health Director optimistic with vaccine on the way

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Pitt County Health Director Dr. John Silvernail is sounding optimistic as the administering of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine is officially underway in eastern Carolina and Moderna’s vaccine crosses the FDA’s desk Thursday.

Silvernail says, “If I were a betting man I’d bet it would be approved by the FDA for emergency use authorization and then it may be in my hands sometime early next week to start vaccinating our first responders.”

However, Silvernail says it will be a while before we can hang up our masks. “Very important that we keep up the non-pharmacologic measures while we await the vaccine and getting the vaccine into folks.”

Silvernail says 300 vials are arriving at Vidant Medical Center Thursday, and possibly another batch at the health department by next week.

Sarah Moore is a nurse at Cape Fear Valley Health who received her first vaccine dose Tuesday. She says the extra protection from the devastating virus gives her peace of mind when she goes home to her family. Moore says, “Being able to provide a life-saving vaccine in this amount of time is amazing.”

So as the holidays approach, Silvernail reminds us to make safe decisions. “While I think the vaccine will be the extinguishing agent we need to put out this fire, it’s going to take a while to get that applied to enough people in the population to put out the fire.”

Silvernail is optimistic about his role in shutting COVID down. “I certainly look forward to being able to get this into the residents of our community and the residents of our nation.”

He expects that we’ll cross over 10,000 total cases in Pitt County by the end of the week, but that comes as nearly 3,000 vaccines are on the road to Greenville to kickstart immunity to COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.