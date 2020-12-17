Pinetops Police: $25,000 returned to elderly scam victim

PINETOPS, N.C. (WITN) -Pinetops Police Chief Stacy Harrell says it is a rare outcome in a scam case. They were recently able to get $25,000 back to an elderly victim scammed out of the cash.

Harrell says in mid-October the victim was contacted by phone by a person claiming to be an agent with The Social Security Administration.

The victim was informed that their Social Security number was compromised and would be required to send $25,000 in cash to them to correct this. The victim was told that they would be arrested if they did not comply.

The victim in this case was instructed on how to box up the cash and send it to a UPS store in Lauderhill, Florida. The cash was sent.

After the family was informed of what happened they contacted The Pinetops Police Department.

Harrell says the scammers were verifying every move the package was making and was close to picking it up.

Pinetops police contacted the Lauderhill Police Department and were able to coordinate having the package seized.

The money was then converted to a check and returned to The Pinetops Police Department and returned to the victim Wednesday.

To avoid scams, Harrell reminds people that the government will never ask you to send cash in this manner. Do not give anyone your information. If you have a question, hang up on the person and call your local law enforcement agency.

Look up the number of the actual agency that claims to have called you and deal with them directly.

