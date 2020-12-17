Advertisement

Matt’s Forecast: More sun and a little warmer on Friday

A couple of cold nights will round out the rest of the week
Weather Authority Chief Meteorologist Matt Engelbrecht
Weather Authority Chief Meteorologist Matt Engelbrecht
By Matt Engelbrecht
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Friday

Morning Temperature: 32°

Afternoon Temperature: 48°

The clouds will continue to clear early Friday morning and lead to a sunnier and warmer Friday. Winds will still be out of the north at around 5 to 10 mph with high pressure anchored overhead. No rain is in the forecast on Friday and the low moisture will take temperatures down to the upper 20s Friday night and into Saturday.

Saturday & Sunday

The chilly air will stick around through the weekend with another day in the upper 40s Saturday under sunny skies. We’ll come up a touch to the mid 50s Sunday with some clouds moving in from the west. By late Sunday, a stray shower may pop up, but rain chances are looking like 20% or less right now. Overnight lows will bottom out in the mid 30s for lows Saturday night into Sunday morning. Rain is possible for Monday.

