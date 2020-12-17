Advertisement

Onslow County notified Moderna COVID-19 vaccine should arrive next week

By Sharon Johnson
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 9:22 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow County leaders are receiving 1000 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine sometime next week for Phase 1A allocation.

According to county government leaders, In Phase 1A of the vaccination distribution, Onslow County Public Health will vaccinate health care workers within the Phase 1A designation at the current time.

Phase 1A includes Public Health, EMS, and Senior Services healthcare workers that come in contact with COVID-19 patients.

Onslow County leaders say Phase 1A also includes community health care workers at adult care centers, home health agencies, hospice centers, and private medical practices in Onslow County.

They say each person must have a repeat dose of the vaccine in 28 days for the vaccine to work. Employees are organizing the logistical and personnel needs for this complex process during the week of Christmas and potentially the week of New Years’.

After this initial shipment, they expect to receive additional vaccines for additional administration phases and share plans accordingly.

According to Onslow County Health officials, Onslow County has had 7,658 positive COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, 544 new positive COVID-19 cases since the last report on Monday, and 55 COVID deaths.

