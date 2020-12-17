Four area hospitals receive vaccine as staff getting shots this afternoon
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Four more hospitals in the east received Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine shipments today.
UNC Lenoir Health Care says they received their shipment just before 10:00 a.m. and the hospital is planning to administer the first vaccine around 3:00 p.m.
The 195 vials are in a box that the hospital’s pharmacy director hasn’t fully opened yet.
Vidant Medical Center received 3,900 doses today. Angela Sheppard, a nursing assistant in the MICU, was the first Vidant Health team member to receive the vaccination. A larger part of the workforce will begin vaccinations on Friday.
Carteret Health Care also received their first doses this morning. The hospital says some select staff will receive vaccinations this afternoon, while more staff will be scheduled for Friday.
Onslow Memorial Hospital got 975 doses around 10:00 a.m. They will begin vaccinating employees on Friday.
Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.