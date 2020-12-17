Advertisement

Four area hospitals receive vaccine as staff getting shots this afternoon

The Kinston hospital received its first batch of the vaccine Thursday morning.
The Kinston hospital received its first batch of the vaccine Thursday morning.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 8:47 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Four more hospitals in the east received Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine shipments today.

UNC Lenoir Health Care says they received their shipment just before 10:00 a.m. and the hospital is planning to administer the first vaccine around 3:00 p.m.

The 195 vials are in a box that the hospital’s pharmacy director hasn’t fully opened yet.

Vidant Medical Center received 3,900 doses today. Angela Sheppard, a nursing assistant in the MICU, was the first Vidant Health team member to receive the vaccination. A larger part of the workforce will begin vaccinations on Friday.

Angela Sheppard, a nursing assistant in the MICU, is the first Vidant team member to receive...
Angela Sheppard, a nursing assistant in the MICU, is the first Vidant team member to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.(Vidant Health)

Carteret Health Care also received their first doses this morning. The hospital says some select staff will receive vaccinations this afternoon, while more staff will be scheduled for Friday.

Onslow Memorial Hospital got 975 doses around 10:00 a.m. They will begin vaccinating employees on Friday.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An overnight fire destroyed this Washington bakery on Wednesday.
Washington bakery destroyed in early morning fire
Teen charged with murder in death of Angela Isner.
Teenager charged with murder in the death of Beaufort County woman
Alex Faulkner mugshot
Williamston man arrested in connection to multiple gas station robberies
Sen. Bob Steinburg
Eastern Carolina senator OK with suspending civil liberties in wake of Trump’s defeat
Dr. Roy Everett got his COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday afternoon.
CarolinaEast Medical Center gives out first vaccine

Latest News

Jones County Salvation Army brings Christmas Cheer through annual toy drive
Salvation Army spreading much-needed Christmas cheer in annual toy drive
This map was last updated on December 8th.
COVID-19: Deaths top 6,000 in North Carolina; 5 more die in Pitt County
Weather Authority Chief Meteorologist Matt Engelbrecht
Matt’s Forecast: More sun and a little warmer on Friday
Washington man changing tire killed by hit & run driver