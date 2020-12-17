Advertisement

Man jailed for life over $20 marijuana sale has been freed

‘I was so happy to get out’
Fate Winslow, right, was released from Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola on Wednesday and...
Fate Winslow, right, was released from Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola on Wednesday and was on his way back home after serving 12 years of a life sentence, WWL-TV reported.(Source: Innocence Project New Orleans)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 12:07 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Louisiana man who was arrested and sentenced to life for selling $20 in marijuana to undercover officers when he was homeless has been freed from prison.

WWL-TV reported that Fate Winslow was released from Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola on Wednesday and was on his way back home after serving 12 years of a life sentence.

“I was so happy to get out,” Winslow told WWL-TV after his release. “A life sentence for two bags of weed? I never thought something like that could happen.”

Winslow was sentenced under the state’s repeat offender law. His case has garnered attention as Louisiana wrestles with criminal justice issues and over-incarceration.

According to the station, Winslow was approached by undercover officers in Shreveport in 2008, and they asked him where they could get some marijuana. Winslow borrowed a bike, went and found some marijuana and came back to give it to the officers who then gave him $5 so he could buy some food, according to his attorneys at the Innocence Project New Orleans.

Winslow had already been convicted of three previous non-violent crimes stretching from when he was a 17-year-old to when he was 36, making him susceptible to the state’s repeat offender law.

The Innocence Project New Orleans took up his case, appealing his life sentence on the grounds of ineffective assistance of counsel. He was eventually re-sentenced to time served. The director of the Innocence Project New Orleans, Jee Park, said Winslow received an “obscenely excessive sentence given his life circumstances and crime, and today, we are correcting that unconstitutional, inhumane sentence.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

