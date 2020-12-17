Advertisement

Look At Those Lights choices for Thursday 12/17

By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 7:16 AM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - “Look At Those Lights” is back for Christmas 2020! Watch the video and then answer our poll question, telling us which display you prefer. The video will be available shortly.

Click here to answer the poll question.

CHOICE NUMBER 1 is on Little Roxy Court in Jacksonville. The home is decked out in the holiday spirit. The display is complete with wreaths, music, and light shows shining on the side of the home. A row of candy canes lines the driveway. To top it off, a dummy is hanging off the side of the roof. The owner says he put it up because he fell off-putting up decorations a few years back. He says it was a reminder to not let it happen again.

CHOICE NUMBER 2 is on Hilda Road in Jacksonville. Santa Claus already came to the home! There are lights that show him being pulled off the lawn by his reindeer. The display also includes bells lighting up to the music and multi-colored arches lining the driveway. The light show lines the house. There are also several displays of gnomes and even the Grinch. The owner lined the trees outside of the home, as well.

WITN’s Look at Those Lights is sponsored by Crab Pot Christmas Trees.

crabpotlogo

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An overnight fire destroyed this Washington bakery on Wednesday.
Washington bakery destroyed in early morning fire
Teen charged with murder in death of Angela Isner.
Teenager charged with murder in the death of Beaufort County woman
Alex Faulkner mugshot
Williamston man arrested in connection to multiple gas station robberies
Sen. Bob Steinburg
Eastern Carolina senator OK with suspending civil liberties in wake of Trump’s defeat
Dr. Roy Everett got his COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday afternoon.
CarolinaEast Medical Center gives out first vaccine

Latest News

WITN Look at Those Lights for App Tile
Look At Those Lights choices for Wednesday 12/16
WITN Look at Those Lights for App Tile
Look At Those Lights choices for Tuesday 12/15
Look At Those Lights Nominees for Tuesday, December 15th 2020
Look At Those Lights Nominees for Tuesday, December 15th 2020
WITN Look at Those Lights for App Tile
Look At Those Lights choices for Monday 12/14