Look At Those Lights choices for Thursday 12/17

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - "Look At Those Lights" is back for Christmas 2020!

CHOICE NUMBER 1 is on Little Roxy Court in Jacksonville. The home is decked out in the holiday spirit. The display is complete with wreaths, music, and light shows shining on the side of the home. A row of candy canes lines the driveway. To top it off, a dummy is hanging off the side of the roof. The owner says he put it up because he fell off-putting up decorations a few years back. He says it was a reminder to not let it happen again.

CHOICE NUMBER 2 is on Hilda Road in Jacksonville. Santa Claus already came to the home! There are lights that show him being pulled off the lawn by his reindeer. The display also includes bells lighting up to the music and multi-colored arches lining the driveway. The light show lines the house. There are also several displays of gnomes and even the Grinch. The owner lined the trees outside of the home, as well.

