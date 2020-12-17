Jim’s Forecast: Sunshine returns; Chilly regardless

Friday

The clouds will finally begin to clear out Friday morning and lead to a sunnier, but still chilly day Friday. Winds will stay be out of the north at around 5 to 10 mph with high pressure anchored overhead. Afternoon highs will again struggle to reach 50°, with most areas peaking in the upper 40s.

Saturday & Sunday

The chilly air will stick around through the weekend with another day in the upper 40s Saturday under continued sunny skies. We’ll come up a touch to the mid 50s Sunday with some clouds moving in from the west. By Sunday afternoon, scattered showers are looking more likely, especially after sunset as an area of low pressure tracks just to our south. Overnight lows will bottom out in the mid 30s for lows Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Monday and Tuesday

Morning raindrops will move out by midday Monday as the storm to our south tracks out to sea. Highs will slowly climb next week with mid 50s Monday afternoon lifting to the upper 50s on Tuesday under sun filled skies. Lows early in the week will bottom out near 40°.