Jim’s Forecast: Sunshine returns, but chilly air sticks around

Thursday & Friday

We’ll be cloudy and breezy out the door Thursday morning with temps in the upper 30s. No more rain is in the forecast on Thursday and Friday but highs will struggle to get back to 50 degrees. A hard freeze will be possible Friday and into Saturday morning when temperatures fall into the upper 20s. Winds through the end of the week will come from the north at around 10 mph.

Saturday & Sunday

The chilly air will stick around through the weekend with another day in the 40s Saturday under continued sunny skies. We’ll come up a touch to the mid 50s Sunday with some clouds moving in from the west. By late Sunday a stray shower may pop up, but rain chances are looking like 20% or less right now. Overnight lows will bottom out in the upper 20s late Friday night into sunrise Saturday with mid 30s for lows Saturday night into Sunday morning.