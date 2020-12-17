Advertisement

Jacksonville Transit extending free ride period

(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 9:29 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Jacksonville Transit riders will continue to ride free into the new year.

The Jacksonville City Council has agreed to extend the free ridership period through February 2021. The fare free period was previously set to expire on January 4, 2021.

Federal Transit Administration CARES Act has provided funding for free rides since April 10, 2020. As the pandemic continues to impact the economy, Jacksonville Transit is available to provide free public transportation services for those in need. Free fare service is also provided for Marines and sailors aboard Camp Lejeune who ride the City’s Express Service.

Safety measures have increased for Jacksonville Transit drivers and passengers. Buses are sanitized multiple times a week, drivers wear masks & gloves, and acrylic glass shielding has been installed on the buses. Additionally, buses are operating at a reduced seating capacity to promote social distancing.

