Jacksonville man charged with sexual exploitation of a minor

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Jacksonville man faces three felony sexual exploitation of a minor charges following a tip.

The Jacksonville Police Department says it received a cyber tip from the NC Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Detective Jason Griess launched an investigation alongside the NC State Bureau of Investigation and the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation led to the arrest of Anthony Littleton, 47.

Littleton is charged with three felony counts of 2nd degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Investigative Services Supervisor Cpt. Mike Capps says the investigation into the tip is still active and additional charges are anticipated.

Littleton is being held in the Onslow County Jail under a $75,000 bond.

