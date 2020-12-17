Advertisement

Is your flight canceled? How to get your money back

By Jacqueline Policastro, Tyler S. Smith and Allison Maass
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 1:29 PM EST|Updated: May. 12, 2020 at 1:29 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Airports are empty and flights are canceled. So, how do you get your money back?

“Pursue the refund,” said Terry Gerken.

Gerken is president of OHT Travel Group in Toledo, Ohio. He knows travelers’ rights. If the airline cancels your flight, you are entitled to a refund.

“You’ve got to stay on top of knowing whether or not your flight was canceled. The only way you can do that, if you didn’t book through a travel agent, is to continuously check with the airlines,” said Gerken.

The Department of Transportation (DOT) is reporting a big increase in complaints, and many are from people having a difficult time getting their refund.

In a typical month, DOT says it receives about 1,500 complaints. In March, that number jumped to 5,000. In April, it reached 20,000.

Gray Television Washington Bureau Chief Jacqueline Policastro asked Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao how the agency is responding to frustrated travelers.

“We actually work with individual passengers on resolving their individual disputes with the airline companies. And I, myself, have spoken with several airline CEOs asking them to pay attention to the whole issue of refunds,” said Chao.

Chao tells us the DOT is issuing an enforcement notice to remind airlines they must offer passengers the option of a refund when the airline cancels their flight.

“We’re asking the airlines to be more flexible, more understanding, or accommodating of passengers who may be going through a difficult time in their lives as well,” she said.

Airlines for America lobbies for large airlines like American, Delta, and United. They say, “Carriers are working with each and every customer to address their circumstances and situation. We follow and comply with all federal laws and regulations on this matter. Accordingly, when carriers cancel a flight a refund is offered.”

Airlines for America says information about individual carriers’ policies can be found at AirlinesTakeAction.com. If you need to file a complaint with the DOT, you can do so here.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An overnight fire destroyed this Washington bakery on Wednesday.
Washington bakery destroyed in early morning fire
Teen charged with murder in death of Angela Isner.
Teenager charged with murder in the death of Beaufort County woman
Alex Faulkner mugshot
Williamston man arrested in connection to multiple gas station robberies
Sen. Bob Steinburg
Eastern Carolina senator OK with suspending civil liberties in wake of Trump’s defeat
Dr. Roy Everett got his COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday afternoon.
CarolinaEast Medical Center gives out first vaccine

Latest News

Jones County Salvation Army brings Christmas Cheer through annual toy drive
Salvation Army spreading much-needed Christmas cheer in annual toy drive
The Commerce and Treasury departments were hacked in a monthslong global cyberespionage...
Hack against US is ‘grave threat,’ cybersecurity agency says
Trump out of sight as pandemic worsens
Trump out of sight as pandemic worsens
The Kinston hospital received its first batch of the vaccine Thursday morning.
Four area hospitals receive vaccine as staff getting shots this afternoon
The Coca-Cola Co. says it’s laying off 2,200 workers, or 17% of its global workforce, as part...
Coca-Cola laying off 2,200 workers as it pares brands