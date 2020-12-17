Advertisement

Hunt’s double-double lifts SMU past ECU, 70-55

ECU Basketball at SMU
ECU Basketball at SMU(WITN Sports)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 11:05 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
DALLAS (AP) — Feron Hunt recorded 11 points and 10 rebounds to lift SMU to a 70-55 win over ECU in a clash of unbeatens on Wednesday night.

It was the American Athletic Conference opener for both teams.

Full ECU Recap: https://ecupirates.com/news/2020/12/16/mens-basketball-second-half-surge-lifts-smu-over-ecu.aspx

Kendric Davis had 17 points and six assists for SMU (5-0, 1-0). Darius McNeill added 13 points. Ethan Chargois had nine rebounds.

Leading 30-28 at halftime, SMU opened the second half on a 17-6 run over nearly nine minutes to take control.

Jayden Gardner had 13 points for the Pirates (5-1, 0-1). Bitumba Baruti added 11 points.

Next up, the Pirates return home to host James Madison on Saturday, Dec. 19 at 1 p.m. inside Minges Coliseum. The game will be streamed live on ESPN+.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

