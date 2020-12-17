Hunt’s double-double lifts SMU past ECU, 70-55

DALLAS (AP) — Feron Hunt recorded 11 points and 10 rebounds to lift SMU to a 70-55 win over ECU in a clash of unbeatens on Wednesday night.

It was the American Athletic Conference opener for both teams.

Kendric Davis had 17 points and six assists for SMU (5-0, 1-0). Darius McNeill added 13 points. Ethan Chargois had nine rebounds.

Leading 30-28 at halftime, SMU opened the second half on a 17-6 run over nearly nine minutes to take control.

Jayden Gardner had 13 points for the Pirates (5-1, 0-1). Bitumba Baruti added 11 points.

Next up, the Pirates return home to host James Madison on Saturday, Dec. 19 at 1 p.m. inside Minges Coliseum. The game will be streamed live on ESPN+.

