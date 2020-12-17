Holiday travel during a pandemic

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The holiday season normally brings a spike in travel, but as COVID-19 cases continue to sky-rocket, people have been traveling less.

One airport here in the east says the uncertainties that have re-emerged in the last few weeks have diminished potential travelers.

Places where you may see a lot of travelers, especially this time of year like bus stations, airports and train stations are seeing a lot less foot traffic.

And as new reports come out, warning people of the increased dangers during the pandemic, some businesses are putting tighter travel restrictions on employees and leisure travel is being cut in half.

But one airport director says airports are open and operating for people who feel comfortable to travel.

Andrew Shorter, the Airport Director at Coastalaffect Carolina Regional Airport says in April, they had around 5% of their normal travelers.

In May, June, and July it picked back up but was still a little below 50% of their normal travel numbers.

“This next wave has started and it’s starting to affect travelers confidence. 66% of people want to travel and probably 100% want this to be over. But there’s restrictions for business travelers, businesses are worrying about liabilities and things like that so we have not seen the business travel return to that almost 50%. It’s mostly been leisure travelers picking up the pace.”

Some businesses and cities, like the city of Kinston, have travel restrictions on employees to help protect from more spread.

“We want to make sure that we are not putting individuals in jeopardy. We don’t want to have our entire division or department out because of one or two folks that didn’t properly quarantine themselves and they could be a carrier or asymptomatic.”

James Jackson is an avid traveler from New Jersey and says it’s no secret that there has been a decrease in travelers this year.

And with vaccine distribution underway you still need to take precaution when traveling.

Mayor Hardy said the travel restrictions on city employees won’t be lifted anytime soon, he says even though we now have a COVID-19 vaccine, the virus will still be here for the time being.

The restrictions on city employees include letting the city know when you leave the area and checking with the city nurse once you return to see if you need to go into quarantine.

The Coastal Carolina Regional Airport Director says countrywide there are normally more than 2.5 million airport travelers a day but Tuesday, the TSA reported only 552,000.

