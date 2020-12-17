Advertisement

Greenville man indicted on vandalism charges during George Floyd protest

Alexander Pridgen mugshot
Alexander Pridgen mugshot(Greenville Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 9:50 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville man has been indicted for damaging government property during a protest following George Floyd’s death.

On May 31, federal prosecutors say Alexander Pridgen was part of a peaceful protest in Greenville. Officials say “without provocation,” Pridgen picked up a brick and threw it through a window on the bankruptcy court on Reade Circle.

A Greenville man has been indicted for vandalizing the Federal Bankruptcy Court building in...
A Greenville man has been indicted for vandalizing the Federal Bankruptcy Court building in Greenville.(WITN)

The feds say what Pridgen did was livestreamed on Facebook by another protestor.

Prosecutors say Pridgen was also caught on video surveillance vandalizing the Greenville Police Department building later that same night.

Damage to the bankruptcy court window costs about $1,000, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Pridgen could face a maximum potential penalty of 10 years in prison and a maximum $250,000 fine.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An overnight fire destroyed this Washington bakery on Wednesday.
Washington bakery destroyed in early morning fire
Teen charged with murder in death of Angela Isner.
Teenager charged with murder in the death of Beaufort County woman
Alex Faulkner mugshot
Williamston man arrested in connection to multiple gas station robberies
Sen. Bob Steinburg
Eastern Carolina senator OK with suspending civil liberties in wake of Trump’s defeat
Dr. Roy Everett got his COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday afternoon.
CarolinaEast Medical Center gives out first vaccine

Latest News

The Kinston hospital received its first batch of the vaccine Thursday morning.
Four area hospitals receive vaccine as staff getting shots this afternoon
This map was last updated on December 8th.
COVID-19: Deaths top 6,000 in North Carolina; 5 more die in Pitt County
Weather Authority Chief Meteorologist Matt Engelbrecht
Matt’s Forecast: More sun and a little warmer on Friday
Washington man changing tire killed by hit & run driver
NC fraternities drug ring
21 face federal charges in drug distribution ring at UNC, Duke & App State