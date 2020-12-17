Greenville man indicted on vandalism charges during George Floyd protest

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville man has been indicted for damaging government property during a protest following George Floyd’s death.

On May 31, federal prosecutors say Alexander Pridgen was part of a peaceful protest in Greenville. Officials say “without provocation,” Pridgen picked up a brick and threw it through a window on the bankruptcy court on Reade Circle.

A Greenville man has been indicted for vandalizing the Federal Bankruptcy Court building in Greenville. (WITN)

The feds say what Pridgen did was livestreamed on Facebook by another protestor.

Prosecutors say Pridgen was also caught on video surveillance vandalizing the Greenville Police Department building later that same night.

Damage to the bankruptcy court window costs about $1,000, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Pridgen could face a maximum potential penalty of 10 years in prison and a maximum $250,000 fine.

