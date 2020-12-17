Food bank offers ways to help during season of giving

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The COVID-19 pandemic has put a financial strain on countless individuals and families.

In the spirit of the giving season, employees with the Central-Eastern Carolina Food Bank say there are many ways you can help.

If you need to stay home, the food bank offers virtual food drives and donation opportunities on its website. You can also donate food items you’ve bought or have at home, and drop them off at the CENC Greenville branch location.

If you’re healthy and ready to take on some classic volunteering, they have a couple of spots for in-person volunteer work. You can sign up online to volunteer your time.

The volunteer coordinator at the CENC food bank, Armelia Meadows, says this is a critical time to get involved, whether or not the pandemic is the cause of hardship.

“Even if we weren’t in the middle of a pandemic, sometimes families just fall upon hard times by no fault of their own,” she said.

Sara Roozbehi and Reilyn Gaglione volunteered in-person Wednesday.

“Anytime you’re in a position, and you’re able to give back to the community that’s underserved, it’s really important,” said Roozbehi.

Gaglione says any way you give makes a difference for people.

“You can donate $10; it’s 50 meals for people,” she said. “You don’t even have to help out by coming in.”

With many still unemployed and multiple restaurants and bars closed, food bank leaders say donations and volunteer work can impact many families this year.

The number of food bank volunteers has dropped recently because of COVID-19 protocols, but they say donations have increased.

