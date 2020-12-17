Advertisement

Food bank offers ways to help during season of giving

Food bank offers In-person volunteer opportunities, online donations, and other ways to give.
By Nikki Hauser
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 8:18 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The COVID-19 pandemic has put a financial strain on countless individuals and families.

In the spirit of the giving season, employees with the Central-Eastern Carolina Food Bank say there are many ways you can help.

If you need to stay home, the food bank offers virtual food drives and donation opportunities on its website. You can also donate food items you’ve bought or have at home, and drop them off at the CENC Greenville branch location.

If you’re healthy and ready to take on some classic volunteering, they have a couple of spots for in-person volunteer work. You can sign up online to volunteer your time.

The volunteer coordinator at the CENC food bank, Armelia Meadows, says this is a critical time to get involved, whether or not the pandemic is the cause of hardship.

“Even if we weren’t in the middle of a pandemic, sometimes families just fall upon hard times by no fault of their own,” she said.

Sara Roozbehi and Reilyn Gaglione volunteered in-person Wednesday.

“Anytime you’re in a position, and you’re able to give back to the community that’s underserved, it’s really important,” said Roozbehi.

Gaglione says any way you give makes a difference for people.

“You can donate $10; it’s 50 meals for people,” she said. “You don’t even have to help out by coming in.”

With many still unemployed and multiple restaurants and bars closed, food bank leaders say donations and volunteer work can impact many families this year.

The number of food bank volunteers has dropped recently because of COVID-19 protocols, but they say donations have increased.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An overnight fire destroyed this Washington bakery on Wednesday.
Washington bakery destroyed in early morning fire
Alex Faulkner mugshot
Williamston man arrested in connection to multiple gas station robberies
Sen. Bob Steinburg
Eastern Carolina senator OK with suspending civil liberties in wake of Trump’s defeat
Teen charged with murder in death of Angela Isner.
Teenager charged with murder in the death of Beaufort County woman
Dr. Roy Everett got his COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday afternoon.
CarolinaEast Medical Center gives out first vaccine

Latest News

Jim Howard WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s Forecast: Sunshine returns, but chilly air sticks around
Holiday travel during a pandemic
Holiday travel during a pandemic
COVID-19 brings decrease in travelers.
Holiday travel during a pandemic
Money
Pinetops Police: $25,000 returned to elderly scam victim
Jacksonville Transit extending free ride period