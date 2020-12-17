Advertisement

Dr. Philip Rogers named new chancellor at ECU

Dr. Philip Rogers was named ECU's 12th chancellor on Thursday.
Dr. Philip Rogers was named ECU's 12th chancellor on Thursday.(ECU)
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 1:57 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WITN) - There is a new chancellor for East Carolina University.

The UNC Board of Governors this afternoon unanimously approved the hiring of Dr. Philip Rogers as the university’s 12th chancellor.

Rogers is no stranger to ECU, having served as then-chancellor Steve Ballard’s chief of staff from 2008-2013.

The 37-year-old Rogers has been a senior vice president at the American Council on Education in Washington, D.C. since leaving ECU.

The chancellor’s job came open when Cecil Staton resigned 20 months ago.

Staton became ECU’s chancellor in July 2016 and was forced out in April 2019.

Dan Gerlach was named interim chancellor but resigned six months later. This after a controversy with video and photos of him in downtown bars and police traffic camera videos showing him driving a car at the end of the night.

Provost Ron Mitchelson was then named interim chancellor on October 31, 2019, and said he wasn’t interested in the job permanently.

Rogers graduated from J.H. Rose High School and earned his bachelor’s degree from Wake Forest University, a master’s degree from UNC-Chapel Hill, and his doctoral degree from the University of Pennsylvania.

He starts his new job on March 15th.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An overnight fire destroyed this Washington bakery on Wednesday.
Washington bakery destroyed in early morning fire
Teen charged with murder in death of Angela Isner.
Teenager charged with murder in the death of Beaufort County woman
Alex Faulkner mugshot
Williamston man arrested in connection to multiple gas station robberies
Sen. Bob Steinburg
Eastern Carolina senator OK with suspending civil liberties in wake of Trump’s defeat
Dr. Roy Everett got his COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday afternoon.
CarolinaEast Medical Center gives out first vaccine

Latest News

The Kinston hospital received its first batch of the vaccine Thursday morning.
Four area hospitals receive vaccine as staff getting shots this afternoon
This map was last updated on December 8th.
COVID-19: Deaths top 6,000 in North Carolina; 5 more die in Pitt County
Weather Authority Chief Meteorologist Matt Engelbrecht
Matt’s Forecast: More sun and a little warmer on Friday
Washington man changing tire killed by hit & run driver
NC fraternities drug ring
21 face federal charges in drug distribution ring at UNC, Duke & App State