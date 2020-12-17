Dr. Philip Rogers named new chancellor at ECU

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WITN) - There is a new chancellor for East Carolina University.

The UNC Board of Governors this afternoon unanimously approved the hiring of Dr. Philip Rogers as the university’s 12th chancellor.

Rogers is no stranger to ECU, having served as then-chancellor Steve Ballard’s chief of staff from 2008-2013.

“ECU represents the heart and soul of my identity as a person and leader. It’s not just a place where I worked or where my wife went to school. It’s who we are. It’s the centerpiece of our lives. We wouldn’t be here today without this institution.”

The 37-year-old Rogers has been a senior vice president at the American Council on Education in Washington, D.C. since leaving ECU.

“Dr. Rogers is a driven leader who brings energy and vitality to ECU. He has broad national higher education experience and deep local roots in Greenville. Philip is invested in ECU for the long haul and will bring steady, stable leadership. It’s my enormous pleasure to welcome Philip and his family home.”

The chancellor’s job came open when Cecil Staton resigned 20 months ago.

Staton became ECU’s chancellor in July 2016 and was forced out in April 2019.

Dan Gerlach was named interim chancellor but resigned six months later. This after a controversy with video and photos of him in downtown bars and police traffic camera videos showing him driving a car at the end of the night.

Provost Ron Mitchelson was then named interim chancellor on October 31, 2019, and said he wasn’t interested in the job permanently.

Rogers graduated from J.H. Rose High School and earned his bachelor’s degree from Wake Forest University, a master’s degree from UNC-Chapel Hill, and his doctoral degree from the University of Pennsylvania.

He starts his new job on March 15th.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.