DaCosta, ECU women sink SMU with late three, 50-46

DALLAS, TX (WITN) - Sierra DaCosta’s go-ahead three-pointer with 13 seconds left capped off a huge comeback for the Pirates, as the ECU women’s basketball opened conference play with a 50-46 victory over SMU on Wednesday at Moody Coliseum in Dallas.

DaCosta had missed the previous two games.

The Pirates (3-3, 1-0 AAC) outscored the Mustangs (0-5, 0-1 AAC) 17-4 in the fourth quarter to pull out the come-from-behind victory.

“It feels really, really good to win this one,” said ECU head coach Kim McNeill. “Hats off to SMU. That’s a really good team.”

Junior forward Tiara Chambers scored a game-high 14 points and grabbed nine rebounds, while senior guard Lashonda Monk added 13 points and six steals.

Full ECU Recap: https://ecupirates.com/news/2020/12/16/womens-basketball-ecu-rallies-past-smu-in-american-conference-opener.aspx

Next up, the Pirates visit Cincinnati on Saturday, Dec. 19 for a 1 p.m. tip-off on ESPN+.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.