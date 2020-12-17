Advertisement

Concord officer, armed person both killed in gunfire

The Concord Police Department said the wounded officer was taken to a hospital for non-life...
The Concord Police Department said the wounded officer was taken to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries after the shooting in Concord late Wednesday evening.(NBC News)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
CONCORD, N.C. (AP) - Authorities say a North Carolina police officer and a person with a weapon were killed in an exchange of gunfire that wounded a second officer.

The Concord Police Department said the wounded officer was taken to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries after the shooting in Concord late Wednesday evening. Police did not release any identities or say what led to the shooting. A news conference is planned for Thursday morning.

Concord Police Department
Concord Police Department(Concord Police Department Facebook)

The department says the officer’s death is “devastating not only to the member’s family and loved ones but every police officer across the city, state, and country.”

