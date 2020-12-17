Concord officer, armed person both killed in gunfire

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) - Authorities say a North Carolina police officer and a person with a weapon were killed in an exchange of gunfire that wounded a second officer.

The Concord Police Department said the wounded officer was taken to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries after the shooting in Concord late Wednesday evening. Police did not release any identities or say what led to the shooting. A news conference is planned for Thursday morning.

Concord Police Department (Concord Police Department Facebook)

The department says the officer’s death is “devastating not only to the member’s family and loved ones but every police officer across the city, state, and country.”

