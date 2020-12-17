Cold Stunned Turtles arrive at Pine Knoll Shores Aquarium

PINE KNOLL SHORES, N.C. (WITN) - The first turtles of the season affected by recent cold weather are now being cared for at the North Carolina Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores in Carteret County. So far, the aquarium has had three cold stunned turtles show up.

cold stunned sea turtles are cared for by staff at the NC Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores (WITN)

Cold stunning is something Aquarist and Sea Turtle Specialist Michelle Lamping says happens every year. “Cold stunning is when the water temperature, it gets too cold for a reptile to go through their normal processes where their actual organs will shut down and they can’t function, so they basically will float,” said Lamping.

It’s not unusual for the first cold stunned turtles to arrive in December, but Lamping says the bulk of what they see typically occurs in January and February, and in total they usually care for more than 100 turtles. “We ended up with one sub-adult already which is pretty rare, that doesn’t usually happen until later on, so we have one sub-adult loggerhead, and two cold stunned greens so far,” said Lamping.

Once they arrive at the aquarium, veterinarians evaluate them and nursed them back to health over the course of a few weeks. Once healthy, they are released once into the ocean. “They get fluids because they are probably dehydrated, they are being assessed for any physical injury that may have happened while they were just kind of floating in, a lot of times they do have injuries, we also try to put some weight on them,” explained Lamping.

Each year, the aquarium also brings in turtles who have washed ashore in states along the east coast, but mainly from the New England region. This year though, leaders at the aquarium say budget cutbacks due to the impact from COVID-19 will limit turtles accepted, and not allow turtles from outside of North Carolina waters.

“This year having to say no, makes us feel terrible, but we have to be realistic about what we’re looking for in the long term, and setting our sights on next year when we’ll be able to assist again,” explained Aquarium Director Liz Baird.

