GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police say Charles Blvd is temporarily closed for utility work.

Officers say they are directing traffic near Charles and 13th Street as Greenville Utilities crews repair some wires in the area.

They did not say when the road is expected to reopen. Drivers should use an alternate route in the meantime.

