Carteret County Schools returning to remote learning in January

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The Carteret County Board of Education voted Wednesday for all students in the school system to return to remote learning.

The schedule change starts at the beginning of the second semester on January 6th and runs through January 19th.

All grade levels, pre-kindergarten through 12th grade, will return to school on Plan C - Remote Learning.

On Tuesday, January 19, elementary school students currently attending school for face-to-face instruction will resume Plan A while middle and high school students will return to Plan B

The school system says the decision was based on the county’s spike in COVID-19 cases after the Thanksgiving holiday and the predicted spike in cases after the winter break. The last day of school for students will be December 18.

“The Carteret County Board of Education members recognize the importance of face-to-face instruction and have been very pleased to have so many of our students attending school for face-to-face instruction,” Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson said. “Today’s decision was not an easy one for the Board members but was made out of an abundance of caution. I greatly appreciate our Board of Education’s dedication and commitment to the safety and well being of our students and staff members.”

Teachers and staff members will report to their regular school/work site on January 4th.

Meals will be available for students during this time out of school. The dates, times and locations of meal pickup and possible delivery will be announced no later than January 5th.

