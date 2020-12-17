Advertisement

Airbnb suspends 21 N Carolina listings over COVID-19 rules

This image shows the logo for Airbnb.
This image shows the logo for Airbnb.(Source: Airbnb via AP)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 7:47 AM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Airbnb says it has suspended 21 listings in the Research Triangle area of North Carolina for violating party guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reports Airbnb received complaints of partying at the suspended locations. Those locations were not identified. Viviana Jordan, North Carolina public policy manager for Airbnb, said in a news release that.

North Carolina has banned large gatherings because of the pandemic for several months.

