Advertisement

Dozens of states file antitrust lawsuit against Google

The lawsuit, announced by Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser, was filed in federal court in...
The lawsuit, announced by Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser, was filed in federal court in Washington, D.C. by states represented by bipartisan attorneys general.(Source: Google)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) — Dozens of states filed an antitrust lawsuit against Google on Thursday, alleging that the search giant has an illegal monopoly over the online search market that hurts consumers and advertisers.

The lawsuit, announced by Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser, was filed in federal court in Washington, D.C. by states represented by bipartisan attorneys general. The lawsuit was joined by the attorneys general of 34 other states as well as the District of Columbia and the territories of Guam and Puerto Rico.

“Consumers are denied the benefits of competition, including the possibility of higher quality services and better privacy protections. Advertisers are harmed through lower quality and higher prices that are, in turn, passed along to consumers,” Weiser said in press release.

The lawsuit was joined by the attorneys general of Alaska, Arizona, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia and Wyoming.

Google did not respond to a request for comment.

The case is the third antitrust salvo to slam Google during the past two months as the Department of Justice and attorneys general from across the U.S. weigh in with their different variations on how they believe the company is abusing its immense power to do bad things that harm other businesses, innovation and even consumers who find its services to be indispensable.

In many ways, the flurry of U.S. antitrust suits represent an attempt to catch up with European regulators who have spent the past several years trying to crack down on Google, mostly with huge fines, to little noticeable effect so far.

On Wednesday, 10 states led by Republican attorneys general filed a lawsuit against Google accusing it of “anti-competitive conduct” in the online advertising industry, including a deal to manipulate sales with rival Facebook. It targeted the heart of Google’s business — the digital ads that generate nearly all of its revenue, as well as all the money that its corporate parent, Alphabet Inc., depends upon to help finance a range of far-flung technology projects.

___

This story has been updated to reflect the lawsuit is an effort of 35 states as well as the District of Columbia and the territories of Guam and Puerto Rico, not 38 states.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An overnight fire destroyed this Washington bakery on Wednesday.
Washington bakery destroyed in early morning fire
Teen charged with murder in death of Angela Isner.
Teenager charged with murder in the death of Beaufort County woman
Alex Faulkner mugshot
Williamston man arrested in connection to multiple gas station robberies
Sen. Bob Steinburg
Eastern Carolina senator OK with suspending civil liberties in wake of Trump’s defeat
Dr. Roy Everett got his COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday afternoon.
CarolinaEast Medical Center gives out first vaccine

Latest News

The Commerce and Treasury departments were hacked in a monthslong global cyberespionage...
Hack against US is ‘grave threat,’ cybersecurity agency says
Trump out of sight as pandemic worsens
Trump out of sight as pandemic worsens
The Kinston hospital received its first batch of the vaccine Thursday morning.
Four area hospitals receive vaccine as staff getting shots this afternoon
The Coca-Cola Co. says it’s laying off 2,200 workers, or 17% of its global workforce, as part...
Coca-Cola laying off 2,200 workers as it pares brands
In this March 5, 2020, file photo Rep. Deb Haaland, D-N.M., Native American Caucus co-chair,...
AP source: Biden to pick Rep. Haaland as interior secretary