WITN Sports Spotlight: Grayson Warren

BELHAVEN, N.C. (WITN) - This week we shine the WITN / Pepsi Sports Spotlight on Pungo Christian Academy senior golf standout and future ECU student-athlete Grayson Warren!

Back in November, Grayson inked her official commitment to play golf next year at ECU. The senior placed second at this year’s state golf championship and made the all-state team in the process. This was actually the first year Pungo Christian Academy had a girl’s golf team. In previous years, Grayson actually played with the boys. She said that experience made her an even better competitor. But right now, Grayson is just really excited to be a student-athlete at the school she grew up watching.

“It’s so exciting,” said Warren during a Zoom interview with WITN Sports Tuesday. “I’ve been a Pirate fan since I can remember. So I’m super excited to be a Pirate now. It was so special. My whole class was able to come, and my golf team from my high school, and my family, so it was super special.”

