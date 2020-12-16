Advertisement

Williamston man arrested in connection to multiple gas station robberies

Alex Faulkner mugshot
Alex Faulkner mugshot(Martin County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 11:13 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Williamston man is facing charges after deputies and police say he went on a robbery spree the past several days.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office says Alex Faulkner, 22, held up the Speedway in Oak City on Tuesday just before 7 a.m.

Investigators say he demanded money and a carton of cigarettes.

Deputies say Faulkner was arrested on Highway 64 after Williamston Police got information about a suspect vehicle involved in a separate robbery in Plymouth Tuesday night.

Williamston Police say that Faulkner was tied to robberies at the Speedway on East Boulevard on Sunday, then the New Dixie Mart on Highway 17 on Monday.

Robersonville Police say that Faulkner has also been charged by their department with robbing the Speedway on Academy Street this past Sunday.

We have a call into the Plymouth Police Department regarding possible charges against Faulkner

Faulkner is being held on a $250,000 secured bond.

