Washington bakery destroyed in early morning fire

City officials say the first call to firefighters came in at 2:00 Wednesday morning
An overnight fire destroyed this Washington bakery on Wednesday.
An overnight fire destroyed this Washington bakery on Wednesday.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 6:22 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - A bakery was destroyed early Wednesday morning in Washington.

According to city officials, the call came in at around 2:00 at La Perla Panaderia on Water Street. Officials say nobody was hurt, but they are still trying to find out what started the fire.

Police say the business is a total loss.

A bakery in Washington was destroyed early Wednesday morning.
A bakery in Washington was destroyed early Wednesday morning.

