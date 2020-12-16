Washington bakery destroyed in early morning fire
City officials say the first call to firefighters came in at 2:00 Wednesday morning
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 6:22 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - A bakery was destroyed early Wednesday morning in Washington.
According to city officials, the call came in at around 2:00 at La Perla Panaderia on Water Street. Officials say nobody was hurt, but they are still trying to find out what started the fire.
Police say the business is a total loss.
