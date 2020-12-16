Washington bakery destroyed in early morning fire

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - A bakery was destroyed early Wednesday morning in Washington.

According to city officials, the call came in at around 2:00 at La Perla Panaderia on Water Street. Officials say nobody was hurt, but they are still trying to find out what started the fire.

Police say the business is a total loss.

A bakery in Washington was destroyed early Wednesday morning. (David Cowell / WITN)

