Teacher of the Week: Austin Reese from Ayden Elementary in Pitt County

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN’s Teacher of the Week for December 16 is Austin Reese from Ayden Elementary in Pitt County.

Reese says teaching is in her blood. She grew up in Greensboro, surrounded by a family of educators. Her aunt is a principal, both sets of her grandparents worked in school systems and her mother also worked in a school system, so she says from a young age, she knew it was what she wanted to do.

Reese moved to Greenville to attend ECU and has been in Pitt County ever since. She earned her Master’s in Elementary Education this past year, as well as a certificate for Teaching Students in Poverty.

She was a part of the Key BT program, Teacher Executive Institute and the Teacher Leadership Institute. She says she is always striving to be the best version of herself so she can “help children become the best version of themselves.”

In the classroom, Reese says she wants students to feel safe and encouraged. She says, “many students need more than someone to teach curriculum; they need love, compassion, support and acceptance. I hope to always be the teacher that believes in students when no one else does and chooses to see the good, no matter what.”

The person who nominated Ms. Reese wrote, “I would like to nominate Ms. Austin Reese of Ayden Elementary School.

The kids in her class love her and she has past students who continue to drop in and see her.

Ms. Reese is amazing in so many ways. She was not only my son’s third grade teacher, but she has gone up to fourth grade with her same class.

She truly cares for the students in her class and she never leaves a kid behind. She has made so much progress with the kids in her class by using what is called Mood Meter. I have never heard of this until my son started in her class. We now use it at home as they do in class. The kids have learned so much about their moods and how to handle certain situations due to Ms. Reese teaching them all of the tools. She takes so much of her personal time to learn new strategies to help the students and make sure they get what they need.

Last year, she applied for a grant for her students to get things to have at school that some may not have at home. That includes things like toothpaste, toothbrushes, combs, deodorant, etc.

She also makes the kids feel wanted, safe and like they have purpose. She always tells them to never give up. I can honestly say you do not find many teachers like her nowadays who actually care not only about teaching subjects in school, but actually care about the kids and their well being.

My son has found his love for school again all due to Ms. Reese. If you were to ask my son, he would tell you she is the reason he loves school. He will also tell you that all the kids love her and they have not had any issues with bullying in her class.

What stands out the most to me is her love for teaching and her love for the students. She pours her heart and soul into everything. She goes above and beyond for the kids.”

Congratulations Ms. Reese!

Every week during the school year WITN will recognize a Teacher of the Week on WITN News at Sunrise. The winner receives a plaque and $100 gift card for school supplies.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.