Man wanted in Onslow County for numerous vehicle break-ins arrested in Wilmington

James Beamon is facing 73 different charges.
James Beamon is facing 73 different charges.(New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 12:51 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Jacksonville man wanted in Onslow County for numerous vehicle break-ins last month has been arrested in Wilmington.

James Anthony Beamon, 24, was taken into custody in the 1200 block of South Sixth Street on Tuesday and served outstanding warrants for 73 charges including breaking or entering a motor vehicle, possession of stolen goods, possession of stolen firearms, felony conspiracy, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, jail records indicate.

According to a Facebook post by the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the Liberty Point Apartments near Jacksonville on Nov. 28 after receiving reports that several vehicles had been broken into.

“During the investigation, detectives with Onslow County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with Surf City Police Department, Pine Knoll Shores Police Department and Atlantic Beach Police Department were able to identify the suspect vehicle and persons involved with several vehicle break-ins,” the post stated.

Blendina Bajram Ramizi, 18, of Jacksonville, Myeisha Laquan Sanders, 21, of Jacksonville, and an unidentified juvenile were also charged as a result of the investigation.

