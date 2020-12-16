Look At Those Lights choices for Wednesday 12/16

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - “Look At Those Lights” is back for Christmas 2020! Watch the video and then answer our poll question, telling us which display you prefer.

CHOICE NUMBER 1 is in New Bern. This light display will catch your attention. A holiday themed display is projected on the house and you can see Santa waving at you from the window. In the front of the house, many Christmas characters greet you and you can also see Santa being towed by his reindeer.

CHOICE NUMBER 2 is in the town of Bridgeton in Craven County. Tons of light decorate the property and ornaments are hung on the trees along the street. This is a drive through display, so cars can drive through and look at the lights from the safety of their car. Candy canes line the driveway to guide you along and there is also see a nativity scene.

