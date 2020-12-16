Inner Banks Media radiothon raises $60,000 for Christmas toy drives

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Inner Banks Media hosted a radiothon Tuesday to raise money in support of the Salvation Army’s Rescue Christmas Campaign and the Greenville Fire Department’s Operation Santa Claus and brought in $60,000 in donations.

Several of the group’s radio stations were broadcasting live all day from the Great Harvest Bread Company while popular beach music singer Craig Woolard shared Christmas carols with visitors.

Visitors stopped by to drop off toys and make a financial donation.

IBX Media President Henry Hinton says, “The Salvation Army isn’t doing a lot with their red kettles this year because there’s not many people out so we just felt like we wanted to do something to help them with their Rescue Christmas campaign.”

Inner Banks says it had to cancel its annual fundraising Christmas concert, but this was a way to still support local toy drives.

