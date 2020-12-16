Hyde County restricting access to government buildings due to COVID

HYDE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Due to an uptick in COVID-19 cases, Hyde County says it is restricting access to some offices.

The Hyde County Manager says the active number of cases has reached 32.

Kris Noble says this is a result of multiple incidents, such as gatherings over the Thanksgiving holiday, and an increase in viral spread simply from community gatherings.

Public access will be restricted to Hyde County Government buildings beginning Wednesday, December 16, until January 5th, at which time the situation will be reevaluated.

The following is the full list of changes:

Hyde County Manager’s Office will be closed to the public but available by appointment only. The Manager’s Office can be reached by dialing 252.926.4178. The Clerk to the Board can be reached by emailing lstotesberry@hydecountync.gov and the County Manager can be reached by emailing knoble@hydecountync.gov Please reach out to the Manager or Clerk to the Board and they will work with you to accommodate your needs.

Hyde County Building Inspections will be closed to the public but available by appointment only. Our inspectors will still make inspections in the field by appointment and using proper safety protocols. The office can be reached at 252.926.4372 or jhodges@hydecountync.gov Permit applications are available online and a dropbox for fees and applications is located in the Government Center lobby. Site inspections are still available by appointment. Please call the Building Inspections office and we will work with you to accommodate your needs.

The Hyde County Clerk of Court will remain open to the public and can be reached at 252.926.4700.

Hyde County Cooperative Extension will be closed to the public but available virtually or by appointment by dialing 252.926.4486. You can also email Ms. Connie Burleson at csburles@ncsu.edu and the Cooperative Extension staff will work to accommodate your needs.

Hyde County Elections is currently closed to the public but available by appointment only on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. The Elections Officer can be reached at 252.926.4194 or at vwilliams@hydecountync.gov Many services are also available online at www.hydecountync.gov Please call and speak to Ms. Viola Williams and she will work to accommodate your needs.

Hyde County Department of Social Services can be reached by dialing 252.926.4476. Applications can be completed online. The Department of Social Services delivers mandated services from the federal government, for that reason the lobby is open to the public where paper applications for all programs are available. There is a secure lockbox in the lobby to place your applications. For your convenience, we have placed a telephone in the lobby. The office is staffed to answer any questions via telephone. There will be no face to face contact with staff unless deemed necessary by the Director. DSS will work with you to ensure your needs are met in the safest way possible.

Hyde County Health Department services are available by appointment only. The Health Department is currently asking everyone to call 252. 926.4399 and speak to the staff before visiting. COVID-19 testing continues for those who meet the criteria and they will continue to see sick patients. The Health Department is working diligently to provide the most current up to date information available at www.hydehealth.com This site is updated continually and links to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services site. As always, the Hyde County Health Department remains available to the public to answer questions and provide education. They can be reached at 926-4399 Monday through Friday between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. For 24/7 on-call services, dial 1-866-462-3821, the Coronavirus Hotline.

Hyde County Finance offices including Human Resources will be closed to the public but available by appointment only. The Finance Office can be reached by dialing 252.926.4192 or by emailing cgibbs@hydecountync.gov or lmooney@hydecountync.gov The Finance Office will work with you to accommodate your needs.

Hyde County Public Information and Information Technology office will be closed to the public but can be reached at 252.926.4474 or via email at dshumate@hydecountync.gov

The Hyde County Sheriff’s Department administrative offices will be closed to the public but can be reached at 252.926.3171. In case of an emergency please call 911. If not an emergency or after normal working hours please call Dare Central Communications at 252.473.3444. The Sheriff and his deputies will continue to ensure your safety during this time.

Hyde County Soil and Water offices will be closed to the public but available by appointment. Soil and water can be reached by dialing 252.926.4195 or 252.926.5291 or by emailing dcahoon@hydecountync.gov Ms. Debbie Cahoon will work with you to make sure your needs are met.

The Mattamuskeet Senior Center will continue to be closed to clients. Meals on Wheels is still operational and implementing safeguards against the spread. However, clients will receive their last hot meal of the year on Friday, December 18th. At that time, box meals will be provided to clients that will last until after the January 1st holiday.

The Hyde County Register of Deeds will be closed to the public but available for research and face-to-face transactions by appointment only. The ROD can be reached by dialing 252.926.4182 or emailed at mspencer@hydecountync.gov The Register of Deeds Assistant can be reached at 252.926.4183 or emailed at rwheeler@hydecountync.gov Please call ahead of time and discuss your needs with staff so they can work with you to meet your individual needs. Deed searches can also be conducted online at www.hyderod.net

The Hyde County Tax Office will be closed to the public but available by appointment only. For questions about billing, contact Sue Gurganus at 252.926.4186 or via email at sgurganus@hydecountync.gov or Donnie Shumate at 252.926.4474 or via email at dshumate@hydecountync.gov For questions about land records or assessed values, contact Laura Basnight at 252.926.4190 or via email at laura.basnight@hydecountync.gov Tax payments, GIS lookups, and property record searches can also be completed online at www.hydecountync.gov in the online services section or on the tax department page. Checks and money orders will also be accepted via a dropbox in the lobby of the Government Center. If you utilize the dropbox for payments, please put the payment in an envelope with the bill or documentation stating what property it should be applied to.

The Hyde County Utilities Department administrative offices will be closed to the public however you can reach them at 252.926.4196. Payments can be made online at www.hydecountync.gov and a drop box is available outside of the office for checks and/or money orders. Also, payments can be made over the phone. Please call the Utilities Office to discuss your individual needs and staff will work to accommodate your needs.

Hyde County Veteran’s Services office will be closed to the public but will be available by appointment only on Mondays and Wednesdays. Ms. Sherrie Stotesberry can be reached at 252.926.4383 or by emailing sstotesberry@hydecountync.gov

Hyde County Convenience Sites will remain open. However, we ask the visiting public to maintain a 6-foot distance from employees and each other while utilizing the sites, to wear a mask, and practice frequent hand sanitizing.

