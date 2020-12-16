Advertisement

Gov. Cooper signs disaster declaration for Western counties

Tropical Storm Eta
Tropical Storm Eta(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 7:47 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - The Small Business Administration has approved North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper’s request for a disaster declaration for five counties affected by heavy rains from the remnants of Tropical Storm Eta.

The declaration affects Alexander, Caldwell, Catawba, Iredell and Wilkes counties. Heavy rains from Eta caused widespread flooding across North Carolina on Nov. 12, requiring evacuations and water rescues, and leading to 12 deaths.

The storm also damaged and washed out roads and caused widespread power outages. Approval of the declaration means SBA low-interest disaster loans are available to people and businesses recovering from the storm.

