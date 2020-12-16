Advertisement

ECU basketball preps for big matchup in ‘The Big D’ Wednesday

By Tyler Feldman
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 10:54 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The ECU men’s and women’s basketball teams both open American Athletic Conference play against SMU Wednesday in Dallas.

The women tip things off at 4 p.m. ET inside Moody Coliseum. Then the men get going at 8 p.m. ET. Both games will be streamed live on ESPN+.

Full ECU Men’s Basketball Preview: https://ecupirates.com/news/2020/12/15/mens-basketball-pirates-begin-conference-play-at-smu.aspx

Full ECU Women’s Basketball Preview: https://ecupirates.com/news/2020/12/14/womens-basketball-east-carolina-kicks-off-aac-play-wednesday-at-smu.aspx

For the men, there is no denying that this will be the Pirates (5-0) toughest task of the season, as their matchup with the Mustangs (4-0) features the top two scorers in the American Athletic Conference. Jayden Gardner leads ECU with 20.2 points per game, while SMU’s Kendric Davis is averaging 21.3 points per game. Both junior standouts were picked as preseason first-team all-conference selections.

Head Coach Joe Dooley knows it’ll take just about everything to leave ‘The Big D’ with a big win.

“SMU,” said Dooley. “Terrific opponent. Probably the best offensive team in the league. Very balanced, and our guys are going to have to be ramped up and ready to go when we go to Dallas on Wednesday.”

The Mustangs are currently favored by 12 points at home over ECU.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A nine-year-old boy died in a crash here on Monday.
Beaufort County child killed in car crash
Former wife of Amazon founder gives Elizabeth City State $15 million
Greenville allergist explains which patients with allergies can and can’t take COVID-19 vaccine
Police are investigating after an armed robbery Tuesday evening at 33 East apartments.
Officers investigating armed robbery at Greenville apartment complex
An overnight fire destroyed this Washington bakery on Wednesday.
Washington bakery destroyed in early morning fire

Latest News

Negro Leagues Baseball Veteran, Jim Robinson, and ESPN/ABC correspondent, Ryan Smith, are seen...
MLB reclassifies Negro Leagues as major league
ECU Basketball at SMU
ECU basketball preps for big matchup in ‘The Big D’ Wednesday
Grayson Warren - Pungo Christian Academy - WITN Sports Spotlight
WITN Sports Spotlight: Grayson Warren
Grayson Warren - Pungo Christian Academy - WITN Sports Spotlight
WITN Sports Spotlight: Grayson Warren