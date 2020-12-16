ECU basketball preps for big matchup in ‘The Big D’ Wednesday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The ECU men’s and women’s basketball teams both open American Athletic Conference play against SMU Wednesday in Dallas.

The women tip things off at 4 p.m. ET inside Moody Coliseum. Then the men get going at 8 p.m. ET. Both games will be streamed live on ESPN+.

Full ECU Men’s Basketball Preview: https://ecupirates.com/news/2020/12/15/mens-basketball-pirates-begin-conference-play-at-smu.aspx

Full ECU Women’s Basketball Preview: https://ecupirates.com/news/2020/12/14/womens-basketball-east-carolina-kicks-off-aac-play-wednesday-at-smu.aspx

For the men, there is no denying that this will be the Pirates (5-0) toughest task of the season, as their matchup with the Mustangs (4-0) features the top two scorers in the American Athletic Conference. Jayden Gardner leads ECU with 20.2 points per game, while SMU’s Kendric Davis is averaging 21.3 points per game. Both junior standouts were picked as preseason first-team all-conference selections.

Head Coach Joe Dooley knows it’ll take just about everything to leave ‘The Big D’ with a big win.

“SMU,” said Dooley. “Terrific opponent. Probably the best offensive team in the league. Very balanced, and our guys are going to have to be ramped up and ready to go when we go to Dallas on Wednesday.”

The Mustangs are currently favored by 12 points at home over ECU.

